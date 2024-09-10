Guilty plea given for possession of illegal gun and marijuana

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was remanded in custody after admitting to possessing a banned rifle, over 139 rounds of ammunition, and 16lb of marijuana at his Windsor Lane residence last week.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Anfernee Major, 29, Rolie Henfield, 44, and Chrisonia Williams, 28, on multiple charges, including possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of an unlicenced firearm, possession of ammunition with intent to supply, possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, and possession of ammunition.

Major was arrested on September 5 after police found a black and brown Draco rifle in an orange cloth bag. Officers also found 16lbs of marijuana in a blue and white cooler, with an estimated street value of $16,000.

Additionally, Major was found with a black Taurus 9mm pistol, 139 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and four rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Major was the only defendant who pleaded guilty to all charges, while his co-accused, Henfield and Williams, pleaded not guilty. Major claimed the other two had no involvement in the offences.

Magistrate Coleby deferred Major’s sentencing to September 16 to allow his attorney, Barry Sawyer, time to prepare a mitigation plea. The magistrate also requested checks to determine if the rifle had been used in recent crimes.

While prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie had no objections to bail for Williams, he objected to Henfield’s release, citing a prior manslaughter conviction. Williams was granted $6,000 bail with one or two sureties and must sign in at the Quakoo Street Police Station every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday by 6pm.

Henfield, whose bail hearing was deferred until September 16, complained after being informed his charges would proceed to trial despite Major’s guilty plea. Magistrate Coleby also warned Henfield for cutting his eyes at him.

Both Henfield and Major will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.