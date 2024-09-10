Internal auditor at WSC says painting contract ‘three times’ more than others

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN internal auditor at the Water and Sewerage Corporation revealed yesterday that the corporation paid vendors contracted to paint water tanks “three times” the quoted amount per tank compared to estimates submitted by another company interested in the project.

Dian Saunders-Adderley, WSC’s assistant general manager, also claimed that the project had “an excessive cost overrun of $603,990.29” after its scope changed.

“In regards to the water tanks painting, the corporations incurred $1,382,493,29 without proper authorisation or properly recorded authorisation,” she told the court yesterday.

Her comments came as she continued testifying on her findings from an audit she conducted on vendors contracted by the corporation during the Minnis administration.

Among her findings was that the corporation’s procurement procedures were not followed, and no records of bids or ministerial approval for contracts exceeding $250,000 could be found.

“Minutes of board meetings were found on the date that it was claimed to have been resolved under (the) secretary’s certificate that the projects were approved by the board. However, the minutes dependability is disputed due to the discrepancy and inconsistencies identified,” she also said.

Additionally, she noted that although the projects’ job jackets were approved, essential control documents were missing from the required forms.

Regarding the WSC’s water tank painting project, she said there appeared to be communication between the executive committee and the engineering and planning department regarding providing estimates, quotes, and material specifications.

She also highlighted several irregularities with the corporation’s building painting project, noting that neither the general manager nor the board’s chairman engaged any internal technical expertise to evaluate the work before it was approved by the board or before works commenced.

“In regards to the buildings painting, the corporation incurred $251,686.40 without proper authorisation or properly recorded authorisation,” she added.

When asked if she had interviewed WSC’s former general manager, Elwood Donaldson, during her investigation, the witness replied no.

“Can you state for the record why you did not?” asked acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier.

She responded that Mr Donaldson had told her not to contact him “because he wanted to protect me”.

The DPP asked what she needed protection from, and she replied: “I understand what he meant.”

Ms Frazier then inquired if she ever had the opportunity to interview Adrian Gibson in relation to her investigation.

The witness said she had not because she understood what Mr Donaldson said to her.

Yesterday, Mrs Saunders-Adderley also testified about her findings regarding other contracts awarded by the corporation.

She claimed that Mr Gibson’s ex-fiancée, Alexandria Mackey, trading as Elite Maintenance Incorporated, entered into landscaping contracts with the corporation for $4,700 per month, $3,200 per month, and $375 per month.

Further investigations revealed that Ms Mackey had registered several properties for purchase.

“Ms Mackey registered the land that was found in volume 13432...for the purchase of one acre of property in Greys Long Island for the consideration of $15,000 to Adrian Gibson on the 17th of July 2020,” she testified.

“Ms Mackey registered the land...for the purchase of lot 16 of Venice Bay subdivision for consideration of $150,000 (to) Adrian Gibson on the 9th of March 2020.”

“Ms Mackey registered the land found in volume ..... for the purchase of 33,731.21 square foot of land in Deadman’s’ cay Long Island for consideration of $15,000 Adrian Gibson on the 24th of January 2020.”

She claimed that Mr Donaldson witnessed Mr Gibson’s signature on the indenture of conveyance as purchaser.

Mr Gibson, the Long Island MP, is on trial alongside Mr Donaldson Jr, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick.

He faces charges related to his tenure as WSC executive chairman involving his alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC.

Also testifying yesterday was Robert Deal, WSC’s general manager.

Mr Deal spoke about his involvement in the WSC water tanks and building painting project.

The witness, who was deputy manager at the time, said he was not closely involved in any of the projects.

However, he admitted to recommending that officials exclude the painting of two tanks from the project.

These include the WSC’s tank at Winton and at Blue Hill high level, which he said were priced at $85,000 each.

“Could you say whether the full amount (for the project) $778,502, was reduced,” asked Ms Frazier.

Mr Deal said it should’ve been reduced, but he did not know if it was.

When asked if he had received a change order request with respect to the project, the witness said he had reviewed it but “sent it back” since he was not involved in the project.

MrDeal also said he felt the corporation’s storage tanks should’ve been refurbished starting from the inside because this was more important.

The defence team includes Damian Gomez KC, Murrio Ducille KC, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, and Raphael Moxey.

Meanwhile, the Crown’s legal team comprises Cordell Frazier, Karine MacVean and others.