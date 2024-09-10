Jazz and Yankees pull off home rout

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IT was a good night at the office on Monday for third baseman Jasrado ‘Jazz’ Chisholm and his New York Yankees.

Playing against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Chisholm went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks, a strikeout and his 35th stolen base for the season as New York pulled off a 10-4 rout.

It was the first of a three-game series against the Royals at home and it came after New York rebounded from a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday as Chisholm Jr went 1-for-4 with a run scored.

New York will host Kansas City in game two of the series today at 7:05 pm and they will close out the series on Wednesday at the same time.

The Yankees are still leading the American League East with an 83-61 win-loss record, dropping the Royals to 79-66 in second place in the American League Central.

In yesterday’s game, the 26-year-old Chisholm Jr., batting fifth in the line-up, went 0-for-3 wirth a pair of base on balls (walk).

In his final at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning when New York produced four runs to push their lead to the final score, 10-4, Chisholm Jr struckout with a runner on second base to end the rally.

The Yankees made a gallant comeback effort in the bottom of the seventh, Chisholm Jr reached first on a walk and with two-out, he stole second and he got to third on a wild pitch, but was left stranded on the third out.

In that inning, New York produced four runs across home plate to comeback from a 4-3 deficit to surge out front 7-4.

Chisholm Jr led off the fourth with the Yankees trailing 2-0 with a line drive hit sharply to center fielder Garret Hampson for the first out.

In his first at-bat in the bottom of the first inning with two out and the Yankees trailing 1-0, Juan Sato on third and Aaron Judge on second, Chisholm Jr struck out to end the rally.

On the season, Chisholm Jr is averaging .263 in 502 at-bats with 132 hits, 22 home runs, 35 stolen bases and 35 walks with 69 runs scored and 65 runs batted in *(RBI).

For his career that started with the Miami Marlins in 2023 before he was traded to New York on July 27, Chisholm Jr has been in 1587 at-bqts with 308 hits, including 75 homers with 94 stolen bases for an average of .250.