Man charged with killing father of two last week

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded in custody after being accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Valentino Bowe outside a bar on Windsor Place Road and Soldier Road last week.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Dontray Cooper, 25, on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Cooper and his accomplices allegedly shot and killed Bowe while he was drinking with friends outside the bar around 9pm on September 2.

Cooper also allegedly shot and injured 35-year-olds Ian Farrington and Foster Rolle at the same location. Farrington and Rolle reportedly sustained injuries to their arm and leg, respectively, but were successfully treated at the hospital.

Bowe was pronounced dead at the scene and leaves behind two young children.

Cooper was informed that his case would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the VBI is served on January 16, 2025.