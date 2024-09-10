Man charged with two counts of armed robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded after being accused of stealing a car at gunpoint earlier this year.

The defendant, Shannon Rahming, 24, allegedly also mugged a man of $5 while holding him at gunpoint last month.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned Rahming on two counts of armed robbery and charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Rahming, along with accomplices, allegedly robbed Morgan McCartney of his black 2011 Toyota Passo, valued at $4,000, on 27 April in New Providence while armed with a black and silver handgun.

In a separate incident, Rahming allegedly robbed Jason Rolle of $5 while armed with a handgun. Later that day, he was reportedly found with a black .40 Taurus G2C pistol and eight rounds of ammunition.

Rahming was informed that his case would be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on February 6, 2025.

K Melvin Munroe represented the accused, while Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.