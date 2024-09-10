Ministry of Agriculture launches the ‘Anchor Awards’ ceremony

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources announced its inaugural ‘Anchor Awards’ ceremony during a press conference at the Ministry on Monday, September 2. The event will be held under the theme, ‘Honouring Legends of the Sea’ on November 16 at Baha Mar Convention Centre at 7pm.

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Jomo Campbell said, “This event is not just a celebration. It is a heartfelt tribute to the dedicated individuals whose hard work and passion sustain our vital maritime heritage.

“The ocean is more than a source of livelihood for many Bahamians. It is the foundation of our culture, economy and identity.”

The public will be able to view the criteria for nominees and enter submissions through a nomination process available on the Ministry’s Facebook page.

The awards will feature several categories, each accompanied by generous monetary prizes. These include:

• Lifetime Achievement Award - $10,000

• Minister’s Award - $10,000

• Flat Fisher of the Year - $10,000

• Commercial Fisher of the Year - $10,000

• Prime Minister’s Youth Fisher of the Year - $5,000

• Fisheries Supporter of the Year

• Bahamas Marine Exporter Association Award

• People’s Choice Fisher of the Year - $2,500

In addition, there will be a special segment to honour fishers posthumously.

Deadline for all nominations is September 30. Tickets for the awards ceremony will go on sale shortly after.

Followers of the Ministry’s Facebook page will determine the People’s Choice Fisher Award winner.

Sponsors of the award include, Tropic Seafood, BAMSI, Royal Caribbean International, Harbourside Marine, Brown’s Marine of Exuma, Boardwalk Seafood of Grand Bahama, Heritage Seafood, and media partners including the MOVI Group, Guardian Group of Companies and the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas.