Nygard sentenced to 11 years prison

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A CANADIAN judge described Peter Nygard as a “sexual predator” who exploited his position and wealth to abuse young women before sentencing him to 11 years in prison yesterday.

Nygard, a former longtime resident of Lyford Cay, of sexually assaulting four women.

He could serve about 6.7 years of his sentence after getting credit for time served and will be eligible for full parole in 27 months and day parole in 21 months.

Toronto Superior Court Judge Robert Goldstein said Nygard used his luxurious lifestyle and influence to manipulate and

prey on victims, often without fear of repercussions.

“It was apparent to me, and I’m sure to the jury, that Mr Nygard felt entitled to do whatever he wanted,” he said. “It seems to me that Mr Nygard has narcissistic traits, is self-centred, self-involved, makes grandiose statements about himself, and has little or no empathy or self-awareness for his victims.”

Although numerous people wrote character references for Nygard, including former Free National Movement chairman Sidney Collie, Judge Goldstein said these were not persuasive.

“The court’s focus must remain on the nature of the crimes and the offender’s culpability, not on testimonials of character,” he said.

The judge acknowledge that Nygard donated to charity and displayed kindness to people, helping some, for instance, pay for medical treatments.

However, he said many of the character references came from people who benefited financially from being around Nygard.

“Virtually all of the writers say that they have never seen Mr Nygard abuse a woman or an underage girl,” he said. “These are meaningless observations that carry no weight, as the Supreme Court of Canada has noted sexual offences generally take place in private.”

The judge initially considered a 17-year sentence but adjusted it to 11 years after weighing “aggravating and mitigating factors,” including Nygard’s age, health, and custody conditions.

By the end of his sentence, Nygard will be around 86 years old. Nygard received credit for 1,047 days of pre-sentence custody at a rate of 1.5 to 1 due to harsh conditions.

The judge emphasised that sentencing must be proportional to the offence’s severity and the offender’s responsibility,

noting that age alone should not lessen the sentence.

He cautioned that reducing the sentence excessively due to age would undermine justice and allow the wealthy and powerful to evade accountability.

The judge said Nygard had received more favourable conditions than typical inmates, including infirmary stays and regular communication access.

Although there were delays in some medical treatments, his needs for type two diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension were addressed adequately, he said, adding: “In my entire career, I have never seen an inmate receive as much

favourable treatment as Mr Nygard has.”

Nygard’s legal woes are far from over. He still faces federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in the US, with trials expected in late 2024 or early 2025. Additionally, he is involved in several civil lawsuits seeking damages for alleged sexual misconduct.

In Canada, he also faces further sexual offence charges, with trial dates to be set after his US cases are resolved. His next court appearance is scheduled for 11 October at the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench.