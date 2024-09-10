Pintard condemns govt for failing to disclose ‘crucial details’ of Saudi loan

By EARYEL BOWLEG

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard has condemned the Davis administration for failing to disclose “crucial details” regarding loans with Saudi authorities.

His statement came after the government signed a $55m loan agreement with the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) to upgrade North Eleuthera International Airport.

Last year, The Bahamas entered into a $70m loan agreement with SFD as “part of a strategic plan to develop Family Island airports”, as reported by Tourism Today.

Mr Pintard noted that this new loan brings the total number of loans to $125m within a year.

“This follows the $70m loan secured by Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper last year, further entangling The Bahamas in bilateral debt without providing transparency to the Bahamian people,” he said.

“In typical fashion, the Davis government has refused to release crucial details regarding these transactions. Are these loans directly tied to the central government? Are they funneled through government corporations or private entities? What are the undisclosed conditions or guarantees attached to these loans? The Bahamian public deserves full disclosure, yet the Davis Administration remains silent.”

He referenced Section 16 (4) of the Public Debt Management Act (PDMA), which requires all central government loans to be deposited into the Consolidated Fund, raising questions about whether the proceeds from these loans will be properly allocated to the treasury.

“If these loans are instead tied to government corporations, and the government is backing them, the Davis Administration must immediately provide the legal authority for such borrowing, including necessary Parliamentary approvals.”

“Taxpayers are fed up with a government that consistently refuses to tell them how their money is being spent. Bahamians deserve better than a government that operates in the shadows, making deals behind closed doors.”

While giving remarks at the airport loan signing, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said SDF’s support, coupled with the low interest rate of 2.5 percent, ensures that The Bahamas can deliver on this long-awaited project in a way that is both “sustainable and beneficial” for the people of Eleuthera.

He added the upgrade to the airport means a stronger local economy, more jobs, and greater opportunities for businesses.

“By enhancing the airport’s capacity to handle more visitors, we are directly supporting the tourism sector, which is at the heart of Eleuthera’s economy,” he said. “This investment will help bring in more international flights, increase connectivity to the rest of The Bahamas, and open up new avenues for local entrepreneurs.”



