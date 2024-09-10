Romer says plans progressing well on Bimini Airport Development

Residents of Bimini gathered in large numbers on Friday, September 6, 2024 at a community Town Hall Meeting to receive updates on the multi-million-dollar airport development.

The airport terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Residents were addressed by Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism, Dr. Kenneth Romer, as well as the principals involved in the project.

“The construction of the new Bimini International Airport is a Public-Private Partnership initiative and must therefore reflect consistent and genuine consultation with the local community on development plans -- how it impacts them and more so, how residents and local stakeholders can position themselves to take full advantage of existing and emerging entrepreneurial opportunities,” said Dr. Romer.

During the Town Meeting residents heard of works already completed by Bimini Airport Development Partners (BADP), works currently in the pipeline, and forecast airside and land-side development plans set to take place over the next 12 months.

Last month, a state-of-the-art aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) apparatus truck was delivered on the island, with a second one on order. This affirms the priority placed on supporting existing air stopover arrivals into the island, while courting new airlift by international and domestic carriers into Bimini.

Official groundbreaking for the construction of the new 20,000 square-foot terminal building is proposed to take place within the next 60 days. It will have new retail spaces and an outdoor recreational and food courtyard that could serve as a venue to host community events.

To date, repairs have been completed to the lighting in the existing terminal building; and installation of air conditioning units and reliable Internet connectivity has taken place.

Since the launch of a $7 million civil works component with Knowles Construction Company on May 24, 2024, repairs to the perimeter security fencing have been completed, and approximately 90 percent of the airside around the runway has been cleared and 35 percent graded, as part of bringing the airside into International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulatory compliance and enabling drainage and maintenance.

Additional work will include: installation of a new runway and approach lighting, replacement of the asphalt on the existing apron, runway shoulders and the expansion of the apron to include new markings with tie-downs for General Aviation and multiple commercial plane parking.

“These incremental improvements reflect a national commitment to the renaissance of our Family Islands through sustainable and resilient airports infrastructural improvements, and increasing stopovers visitors to contribute sustainably to the local economy,” added Dr. Romer.

Also in attendance at the Town Meeting were the Hon. Leon Lundy, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister; Mr. Kingsley Smith, Jr., Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama; Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle, Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, and Director of Investments, Mrs. Phylicia Woods-Hanna.

They all underscored the commitment of the government to ensuring a transparent, cooperative and consultative process as it relates to all matters relative to the Declaration of Intended Land Acquisition needed for a public purpose, namely, expansion of a public airport, construction of public buildings and for uses related thereto, in accordance with The Acquisition Of Land Act (Chapter 233).