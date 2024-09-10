UABU ‘not satisfied’ with possible 30-day ban on foreign entertainers

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AFTER Labour director Howard Thompson said he could support a 30-day moratorium on short-term work permits for foreign artists, United Artists Bahamas Union (UABU) president Anita Tynes said she won’t be satisfied with this unless certain issues are resolved.

The UABU has raised concerns about the “unchecked” influx of foreign entertainers in the country. The union accuses the Bahamas Musicians and Entertainment Union (BMEU) of failing to monitor these acts.

Ms Tynes said effective policing of the music and entertainment industries is achievable if the Immigration and Labour Departments update their outdated policies and acknowledge UABU as a crucial partner in this effort.

She previously called on the labour minister to halt the certification of the BMEU’s recent election, claiming the election was “unconstitutional.” She alleged that the BMEU’s self-nominated and unopposed executives violated the BMEU Constitution and the Industrial Relations Act.

The labour director noted that the discord between the unions was brought to the attention of Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle several months ago and instructed him to intervene.

He said there were two or three productive face-to-face meetings with the unions at the Department of Labour a few months back.

Ms Tynes said the meetings were “one-sided”.

“We didn’t have to be summoned,” she said. “They had to be summoned to the meeting, and when the meeting occurred, only the acting president and his secretary general were present.”