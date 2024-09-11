About 180 workers file for NIB benefits since Exuma resort’s closure

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

LABOUR director Howard Thompson said the Ministry of Labour has registered about 180 workers from temporarily closed Sandals Emerald Bay for National Insurance Board (NIB) benefits.

He said a “prominent hotel” is preparing to employ at least 100 people who were let go when the Exuma resort. He did not reveal the hotel.

Sandals Emerald Bay’s temporary closure for a $100m transformation into Beaches Exuma affects around 425 employees.

Pressed about the fate of the remaining workers, Mr Thompson emphasised that there are numerous opportunities available in the tourism sector.

“Carnival Cruise Line, they’re looking to employ some four to 500 persons,” he said. “They just had their job fair in Grand Bahama the other day. I heard that it was well attended. A number of those persons were from Exuma who attended it.”

He said another job fair will happen on Saturday at the Department of Labour, with MSC Bahamas looking to employ 100 people.