BEMU votes to take industrial action

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Educators Managerial Union (BEMU) took industrial action yesterday after obtaining a strike certificate from the Department of Labour months ago, but union and education officials were mum on the impact of their action.

The government said union officials met education and labour officials yesterday.

“Several outstanding matters were addressed and resolutions agreed to,” the ministry said. “In light of this, it is expected that all normal duties will resume with effect from Wednesday.”

Labour director Howard Thompson confirmed yesterday that the BEMU followed proper procedures to obtain a strike certificate months ago.

The BEMU represents administrators, principals, vice principals, senior persons and education officers in the department and Ministry of Education.

Mr Thompson could not confirm whether senior officials failed to show up for work, but Bahamas Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson said classes continued as normal.