Both Valley Boys factions will receive seed funding

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

Youth, Sports, and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said duelling factions of the Valley Boys would each receive $30,000 in seed funding for the upcoming Junkanoo parades –– but Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) chairman Dion Miller said only the faction led by Brian Adderley would be allowed to compete as a category A group in those parades.

Mr Miller said the faction led by Trevor Davis would participate solely as a fun group during the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades.

In explaining the funding decision, Mr Bowleg said the ministry is acting “in keeping with our mandate to support and preserve the rich cultural heritage of The Bahamas”.

However, Mr Miller told The Tribune: “One group will be competing in the parade as normal, while the other will participate as a fun group.”

Asked whether it was fair for a group to receive funding typically reserved for category A groups if they wouldn’t compete in that category, Mr Miller said the question should be directed to the ministry, not the JCNP.

On Sunday, representatives from the JCNP, Mr Bowleg’s ministry, and both Valley Boys factions met but could not resolve their differences.

The Office of the Registrar General recently sent a letter to Mr Adderley’s faction, instructing them to drop the Valley Boys name, as Mr Davis had registered it first.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie, a founding member of the Valley Boys, told The Tribune last week that he had proposed resolving the internal conflict through an election, but his suggestions to the management committee, led by Mr Adderley, were ignored.