BTC middle managers gain 10% base pay rise

Middle managers at the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) yesterday signed an “historic” industrial deal that includes a 10 percent base pay increase over its four-year term.

K Darron Turnquest, BTC’s human resources chief, said members of the Bahamas Communications and Public Managers Union (BCPMU) will receive a double increment for 2023 that is due to be paid this month. They will also receive a 3 percent increase on their 2024 salaries next month.

“Our management team, we signed a four-year agreement which I think is historic,” he added. “I think we’ve done it before, but it’s been a very long time before we’ve had a four-year agreement. On top of that, what makes this agreement different is that there’s movement on the base salaries of our management team.

“In the first year, which is the year that’s been passed, because this agreement would have started in 2023, would have been a double increment paid in cash to every employee, and they will see that increment paid to them in cash on the 15th of this month.

“It is followed by a 3 percent increase, and so, in 30 days post the 15th, they will see a 3 percent increase on their salary for 2024 and, in the year after that, they will see a 4 percent increase followed by a 3 percent increase.” The pay deal with BTC’s middle managers follows a similar industrial agreement recently agreed with the carrier’s line staff.

Mr Turnquest said employees pushed for a salary increase instead of lump payments, and the rise will also be reflected in their pension benefits.

“When you look at it, you’re looking at almost 21 percent with the increment. If you were to achieve the annual increment every year, by the time this union agreement is over the increment and the base movement of salary will bring people almost a 21 percent increase in salary,” he explained.

“We want to say that this doesn’t only impact the front end of what the employee sees. It also impacts the back-end of their benefits. And so everybody who’s not had a move in pension, who’ve been waiting for years because they were at the top of their bar, they will now see a move on their defined benefit pension, if they are part of that group, or their defined contribution pension.”

Howard Thompson, the Government’s director of labour, said the agreement underscored the importance of tripartite negotiations. He added that although it was “tense” at times, all parties remained respectful while coming to a compromise that benefited both BTC and employees.

“The exercise getting up to today’s date represents social dialogue, tripartite dialogue at its finest. There were times when it was spirited, to say the least. It was tough, it was tense, but I hasten to say this; it was always respectful,” said Mr Thompson. “It truly is a testament in how negotiations, tripartism, works and really negotiating on behalf of the interests of the company and for the people.”

Sameer Bhatti, BTC’s chief executive, said the agreement is a “major step” in aligning staff benefits and enhancing management practices.

“It is my pleasure to announce that, in less than two months, we have returned to the table to sign another historic four-year inductor agreement with the BCPMU,” said Mr Bhatti.

“This marks a significant milestone and a blue letter day for BTC, the leading telecommunications company in The Bahamas. I am immensely proud of this extraordinary achievement and grateful for our partnership with both the BCPMU and the BCPOU.

“This agreement represents a major step forward in aligning staff benefits, enhancing performance management practices and improving various allowances for our valued employees.”