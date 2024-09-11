‘Campaign finance law not a priority’

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said campaign finance legislation, a promise outlined in the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) pre-election manifesto, is not a priority for his administration, and he will not disclose the party’s campaign donors unless donors agree to it.
“I don’t know where this issue of campaign finance came up,” he said at a press conference yesterday. “But for me, I will not disclose the donors to our campaign unless the donors will be willing to allow me to.”
When reminded that the PLP’s Blueprint for Change included a promise of campaign finance reform, Mr Davis claimed his administration is considering it. However, he said it is not currently a priority, adding that he focuses on alleviating the struggles many Bahamians face. He said campaign finance legislation, long sought by good governance advocates, would not address those concerns.
As opposition leader in 2020, Mr Davis said his predecessor’s failure to fulfil his campaign finance promise proved his election victory was built on “empty promises and political expediency”.
In 2022, as prime minister, he said campaign finance legislation was not his priority.
Mr Davis also told The Tribune yesterday that he had not received financial contributions from the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA).
His comment came after GBPA director Rupert Hayward said the authority has made equal financial contributions to the PLP and the FNM, asserting that the GBPA is “politically agnostic”.
Mr Davis said he would not challenge Mr Hayward’s comments about what happened in the past but said: “I know in recent times the Progressive Liberal Party as a party, or myself as leader, have not received any donations politically from the Grand Bahama Port Authority. Now, where they gave any individual members privately, I do not know about that.”
PLP chairman Fred Mitchell declined to discuss campaign donations when asked recently.
Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey could not be reached for comment up to press time about whether she received donations from the GBPA.
Both major parties have promised to introduce campaign finance legislation but have repeatedly failed, despite calls from local and international organisations like the Organisation for Responsible Governance and the Organisation of American States.
Sickened 8 hours, 48 minutes ago
Duh. No legislation relating to check & balances is a priority. That is how corruption works.
At least Minnis had a natural disaster and pandemic to blame as other 'priorities'. This clown has nothing.
newcitizen 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
What would he say, is the priority?
bahamianson 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
I have voted for many terms. I am not voting again, until campaign finance laws are implemented, the worstnof the worst is outlines, and the freedom of information act is put in place. These politicians want to keep us in the dark , so they can creep around. How do you think how so many politicians became millionaires? They makes laws overnight for what they preceive as important. The plp went against the voters and legalized gambling, that should disqualify any party. They must listen to the majority, not their boys waiting around the table for crumbs.
Dawes 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
Unfortunately as long as they get 1 more vote then the other party they don't care that you and many others will not be voting. If only 7% voted and they won 4% they would be screaming that this was a mandate from the masses for them
ExposedU2C 18 minutes ago
Votes are no longer relevant ........ the ChiComs and other foreign vultures with their Bahamian cronies who have stolen our country from us while greatly and most unjustly enriching themselves.
Dawes 4 hours, 47 minutes ago
Both the PLP and FNM will say next election they will bring in these laws, as well as FOIA. Then whichever one wins will do nothing. I wish there was a reasonable 3rd party to vote for as those two parties are useless.
TalRussell 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
What's on the National Election Calendar as to the Bahamians House of Assembly -- 'Seat and isles shift'? -- 'Tis a well made argument for -- Why TRUST will remain an ongoing difficulty. -- As of Wednesday, September 11, 2024 -- A day when yet another bullit' plank is taken from the PLPs' 2021 pre-election manifesto. -- A 'CAN'T TRUST' PDF-- Readied for uploading to the Tribune's new -- 'Diggin' Deeper Political Graves Obituaries' --- In preparation for the upcoming' National Election bell rungin.. -- Yes?
ExposedU2C 30 minutes ago
Why would the bribers ever agree for the bribees to disclose their names?
You can just see the crookedness oozing from every sweat pore of his shiny and most grotesque body as he spits on all who were foolish enough to vote for a PLP or FNM candidate in the general election.
moncurcool 13 minutes ago
When he goes back yo opposition in 2026, all of a sudden you will hear him making noise about campaign finance reform.
Amazing how all the things that were a priority when he was opposition leader and suddenly not a priority any longer.
