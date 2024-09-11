‘Campaign finance law not a priority’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said campaign finance legislation, a promise outlined in the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) pre-election manifesto, is not a priority for his administration, and he will not disclose the party’s campaign donors unless donors agree to it.

“I don’t know where this issue of campaign finance came up,” he said at a press conference yesterday. “But for me, I will not disclose the donors to our campaign unless the donors will be willing to allow me to.”

When reminded that the PLP’s Blueprint for Change included a promise of campaign finance reform, Mr Davis claimed his administration is considering it. However, he said it is not currently a priority, adding that he focuses on alleviating the struggles many Bahamians face. He said campaign finance legislation, long sought by good governance advocates, would not address those concerns.

As opposition leader in 2020, Mr Davis said his predecessor’s failure to fulfil his campaign finance promise proved his election victory was built on “empty promises and political expediency”.

In 2022, as prime minister, he said campaign finance legislation was not his priority.

Mr Davis also told The Tribune yesterday that he had not received financial contributions from the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA).

His comment came after GBPA director Rupert Hayward said the authority has made equal financial contributions to the PLP and the FNM, asserting that the GBPA is “politically agnostic”.

Mr Davis said he would not challenge Mr Hayward’s comments about what happened in the past but said: “I know in recent times the Progressive Liberal Party as a party, or myself as leader, have not received any donations politically from the Grand Bahama Port Authority. Now, where they gave any individual members privately, I do not know about that.”

PLP chairman Fred Mitchell declined to discuss campaign donations when asked recently.

Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey could not be reached for comment up to press time about whether she received donations from the GBPA.

Both major parties have promised to introduce campaign finance legislation but have repeatedly failed, despite calls from local and international organisations like the Organisation for Responsible Governance and the Organisation of American States.