Hall of famers to be honoured

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WHILE there is consideration on whether or not a national championship or invitational tournament will take place, the Bahamas Softball Federation will be going forth with the hosting of their 2024 Hall of Fame Induction.

The enshrinement will take place on Wednesday, October 9, at Government House at 7pm and will consist of a combination of 27 players, coaches, officials and executives, including seven women.

“This is the first induction since Hurricane Dorian and Covid-19 created havoc on the sporting landscape in the country.

And according to BSF’s first vice president Marvin ‘Togie’ Wood, who heads the organising committee for the induction, this was probably the best organised class he’s ever witnessed.

“The BSF created a criteria and those persons were selected based on those criterias,” said Wood, who hopefully will one day become a Hall of Famer himself because of his commitment and dedication to the sport.

“If you would look at these industries, all of the players would have been on the national team for at least two years or more and would have won more than three national round robin tournaments, with the exception of about three of the Family Island players, who were inducted based on the fact that every time their island showed up for the nationals.”

Among those mentioned by Wood were Pedro Mrcellus, Freedie ‘the Skipper’ Cornish, Elvis Rolle, Anthony Fowler, Rhonda Colton, and Monique Cooper.

Others who stood out with their noteworthy achievements were Mario ‘Gubbs’ Ford, Kevion ‘Iceman’ Bethel, Winston ‘Strawberry’ Seymour, Stephen ‘Slugger’ Brown, Van ‘Lil Joe’ Johnson, John ‘Brother John’ Willouiams, Leslie ‘Truck’ Johnson and Jerome ‘Stunt’ Moxey.

There are also those who will be honoured posthumously in Van ‘Lil Joe’ Johnson, Charles ‘Chuckie’ Smith, Jackie ‘Lil Stunt’ Moxey, Zella Symonette and Aretha Mackey.

“After those persons would have met the automatic qualification, then we went with the islands sending in the names of players who were consistent on their teams and even played on the national team,” Wood said.

Not to be left out of the picture are umpires such as Kirk ‘Spaghetti’ Tynes and Martin ‘Pork’ Burrows and BSF long time treasurer Jeffrey ‘Beef’ Hendfield.

During the ceremony, which is expected to be presided over by Governor General Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt, a fellow HOF inductee, Wood said each person will receive their plaques and a unique specially designed HOF cap with their names and the BSF logos on it.

Some of the inductees on receiving their invitations from Wood, expressed their gratitude in being selected in the class of 2024.

“I am a firm believer in people getting their flowers while they are here,” Burrows said. “Don’t wait until they go to give them their flowers. It’s best appreciated when I can see it and enjoy it.”

Leslie Johnson, one of the top catchers in the country, said it’s been a while, but “I’m happy that it’s happening now. I can say thanks to whoever invited me to be honored.”

Mary Sweeting, considered one of the top female pitchers, said all of her hard work is finally paying off because she believes that “everything is timing and I’m blessed and truly appreciative that I am one of the honorees. I love it”.

Jerome Moxey, an outstanding outfielder in both softball and baseball, said he humbly accept the invitation because “it’s never too late and I really appreciate this. So it feels great.”

Known not only for his philanthropic contributions as a sponsor, but also a hard-nose pitcher from Eleuthera, Roscoe Thompson said he’s pleased that Wood has made it a point to present the invitations to each of the players. He congratulated his energetic team-mate for all that he’s doing for the sport.

Stephen Brown, a versatile outfielder in both softball and baseball, said he’s played with some good guys, some of whom made it and some didn’t, but “I’m glad that I made it.”

From Grand Bahama, Rhonda Colton thanked God “for allowing me to see this day to be in the Hall of Fame. Thank you for allowing me to see my roses while I’m still alive. Thank you.”

And Monique Cooper, another talented Grand Bahamian, also thanked God for “giving me the opportunity to be here today to accept such an award such as this”.

She said: “I just want to thank the committee for selecting me to be a part of this. It’s a great honor after playing ball for more than 40 years, nationally and internationally. I just give God thanks.”

Once the HOF ceremony is over, Wood said the BSF, headed by president Jennifer Isaacs-Dotson, will make a definitive decision on whether they will host a national round robin tournament or just stage an invitational event in November.

He noted that at present, only New Providence, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera are playing fastpitch softball, which is the choice of play for the BSF. He noted that Exuma is playing slowpitch and Abaco, Andros and Long Island are still trying to get their programmes started.

The BSF’s 2024 HOF inductees are as follows:

John Brother John’ Williams, Leslie Truck Johnson, Jerome ‘Stunt’ Moxey, Perry Seymour, Winston ‘Strawberry’ Seymour, Stephen ‘Slugger’ Brown, Van ‘Lil Joe’ Johnson (deceased), Charles ‘Chuckie’ Smith (deceased), Trevor ‘Knuck’ Wood, Roscoe ‘Scoe’ Thompson, Duane ‘Chuck’ Mackey, Mario ‘Gubs’ Ford, Elvis ‘Leader’ Rolle, Anthony Fowler, Freddie ‘Skipper’ Cornish, Pedro Marcellas, Kevin ‘IceMan’ Bethel, Martin ‘Pork’ Burrows, Kirk ‘Spaghetti’ Tynes and Jeffrey ‘Beef’ Hendfield.

Women - Jackie ‘Lil Stunt’ Moxey (deceased), Zella Symonette (deceased), Aretha Mackey (deceased), Mary ‘Cruise’ Edgecombe-Sweeting, Jean ‘Bubbles’ Minus, Rhonda Colton and Monique Cooper.