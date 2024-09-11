LCIS says no threat after social media incident, increases security

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

Lyford Cay International School (LCIS) today said a recent social media post allegedly made by an Upper School student did not pose a threat to the school community.

The school released a letter to media after news reports indicated there had been a shooting threat. Police have advised that there will be a briefing on the matter later this afternoon.

A letter sent to the school community by Head of School Audrius Barzdukas explained that the school received a report about a concerning post made by a student yesterday.

The school immediately informed law enforcement authorities, who launched an independent investigation into the matter, he said.

Mr Barzdukas said precautionary measures were taken to ensure the safety of the school, including boosting campus security and monitoring social media activity. Counsellors have also been meeting with students to provide support today.

The LCIS head added that the incident did not pose a threat to the school, based on the findings of the investigation so far.

"Most importantly, based on information we have learned through our investigation, the incident did not pose a threat to the school community. It is safe for students and teachers to be at school," the letter read.

While the immediate concern has been addressed, Mr Barzdukas said the issue highlights a growing challenge faced by students, parents, and schools worldwide regarding social media use.

He said the school seeks "to foster digital citizenship within all of our learners", adding there are digital media policies in place for both students and staff and that the school.

The letter read: "We continue to investigate this matter. As shared previously, our highest priority is the safety of our students, teachers, and extended learning community."