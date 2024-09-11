Shutout for Chisholm and Yankees

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IT wasn’t the outcome that third baseman Jasrado ‘Jazz’ Chisholm Jr and his New York Yankees expected in game two of their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, New York got shutout 5-0 by Kansas City to even the series at 1-1. The Yankees took the opener of the series on Monday night with a 10-4 rout over the Royals. They will conclude the series tonight at 7.05pm.

Then on Thursday, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in another three-game series through Saturday. New York still remained on top of American League East with a 83-62 win-loss record, while the Royals improved their second place in the American League Central to 80-66.

As for Chisholm, who was 0-for-3 in game one of the series on Monday in their rout, came back and was also 0-for-3 in their shutout in game two last night as he batted sixth in their line-up.

With the Royals leading 4-0 going into the bottom of the seventh, Chisholm struck out for the third time for the final out.

Tailing 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Chisholm, in his second at-bat, struck out in another 1-2-3 outing for the Yankees.

In his first at-bat in the bottom of the second with the score blanked, Chisholm Jr struck out for the second of their three outs in a rare 1-2-3 rally for the Yankees.

Chisholm Jr, 26, is batting .262 on the season with 22 home runs for a tie at number 40 in the league and has driven in a total of 65 runs (RBI) for a tie at No. 65th.

The Yankees acquired Chisholm Jr in his first trade as a Major Leaguer on July 27th from the Miami Marlins where he was moved from the infield to the outfield this year.

Since switching uniforms, Chisholm Jr has been a smashing hit for New York, although he spent ten days on the disabled list in August due to a left elbow injury. On his return, he continued to make his presence felt, just as he did in Miami.