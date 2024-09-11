Smooth operators book ticket to best-of-seven

THE R&B Operators wasted little time in doubling up the Black Scorpions to book their ticket to the New Providence Softball Association ladies’ best-of-seven championship series.

In the lone game played on Tuesday night at the Bankers Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex, the Operators pulled off an abbreviated five inning 19-9 stoppage via the ten-run rule over the Black Scorpions.

R&B clinched their playoff series 3-1 over the Scorpions to set up a much anticipated showdown against the defending champions Sunshine Auto Wildcats in game one of the ladies series at 7pm on Thursday.

There’s just as much excitement brewing for the men’s nightcap at 8.30pm when the Cyber Tech Blue Marlins face the new look Chances Mighty Mitts.

Game two in both series will continue on Saturday night.

Here’s how R&B clinched the final spot in the final last night:

R&B Operators 19, Black Scorpions 9

Kendalia Turner enjoyed a 3-for-5 night at the plate with a double, two runs batted in (RBI) and scored three times, while Francheska McBride was a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored.

Scoreless after the first two innings, the Operators exploded for 10 runs in the third on five hits.

They scored four more runs on three hits in the fourth and finished with five more runs on as many hits in the fifth.

The Black Scorpions scored first with a run in the second. They got two more in the third and had their best rally in the fourth with six runs on five hits. But they were shutout in the fifth and eventually got stopped.

Zhizell McKinney went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a run scored and Deante Colebrooke was 3-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored in a losing effort.

While Ramona Hanna was the winning pitcher on the mound, Deante Colebrooke was tagged with the loss.

Here’s a look at this week’s championship series:

Thursday night

7pm R&B Operators vs Sunshine Auto Wildcats (game one ladies final).

8.30pm Chances Mighty Mitts vs Cyber Tech Blue Marlins (game one men’s final).





Saturday night

7pm Sunshine Auto Wildcats vs R&B Operators (game two ladies’ final).

8.30pm Cyber Tech Blue Marlins vs Chances Mighty Mitts (game two men’s final).