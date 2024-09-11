WSC GM could not confirm making financial declarations between 2017-21

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) general manager could not confirm yesterday whether he made financial declarations between 2017 and 2021 after a defence attorney suggested he had not during the ongoing criminal trial of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson and others.

Robert Deal, the latest witness in the trial, claimed he filed some declarations but could not recall the exact years.

His comments came during cross-examination by Gibson’s attorney, Damian Gomez, KC, who questioned him extensively about his compliance with the Public Disclosure Act.

“You would accept,” Mr Gomez said, “that under the Public Disclosures Act that, persons in your category of public office are required by the 31st of March every year to provide disclosure of your assets?”

Mr Deal said he was advised of the policy and confirmed that he was aware of his legal obligation to make annual public disclosures since 2012 when he was appointed WSC’s deputy general manager.

When Mr Gomez asked if it was true that he had not complied with the law between 2017 and 2021, acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier objected, citing relevance.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson, the presiding judge, allowed Mr Gomez’s line of questioning.

Mr Deal disagreed with Mr Gomez’s suggestion, saying he must check his records.

Still, Mr Gomez pressed him, asking if he had disclosed between 2012 and 2017.

“I would not be able to stand here and confirm exactly which years were completed, but I know quite few years were completed,” Mr Deal said.

“A declaration definitely would’ve been made between 2017 and 2021 because I know I got documentation regarding my current place of address and I moved there in 2019.”

He said “one or more” documents had been submitted during that time.

The general manager also testified about disclosure documents he was required to complete for the corporation.

He explained that the corporation required employees to fill out related party transaction documents annually as part of its audit procedures.

He said the document’s purpose was to disclose any business or dealings an employee might have with the corporation.

When Mr Gomez asked if he did that every year, he said: “The financial controller sends it out and you complete it.”

Asked when was the last time he completed the document, the witness said it happened recently.

Mr Gibson, the Long Island MP, is on trial alongside Mr Donaldson Jr, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick.

He faces charges related to his tenure as WSC executive chairman involving his alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC.

The defence team includes Mr Gomez, Murrio Ducille KC, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, and Raphael Moxey.

Meanwhile, the Crown’s legal team comprises Cordell Frazier, Karine MacVean and others.