Bahamas to reveceive second coral reef early warning system donated from USAID

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas is set to receive its second $140,000 coral reef early warning station, which will collect weather data and support climate change efforts.

Donated by USAID, this station is scheduled for installation in Eleuthera in October. It will join the existing station in Morgan’s Bluff, Andros.

This project is a joint initiative involving the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, the government of The Bahamas, and The Island School.

The third-generation device will gather meteorological and oceanographic data, which will be transmitted every 10 minutes via cellular service. It will provide critical information before and after storms. However, while the instrument is waterproof, it cannot withstand hurricanes and must be removed before such events.

Jeffrey Simmons, acting director of the Bahamas Department of Meteorology, accepted the station on behalf of his department. He expressed appreciation for the new equipment, noting that it will enhance forecasting capabilities and support the department’s mission.

“This will help us improve our forecasting. We have boaters out every day, and one of the products the Department of Meteorology provides daily is a marine forecast that mariners rely on,” Mr Simmons said.

He also said the data will be actively shared with relevant parties.