‘Both factions should compete’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg disagrees with the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence’s (JCNP) decision to bar one faction of the Valley Boys from competing as a Category A group in the upcoming Junkanoo parades, expressing concerns that the ruling would reduce turnout on Bay Street.

“Junkanoo is there for the people,” he said yesterday. “I mean, if it was my decision, in my opinion, I believe that both factions should have been given the opportunity to compete for a prize. That’s just my opinion.”

He added: “Because, again, what there is to gain or what there is to lose and that’s the question I would ask each and everyone involved in Junkanoo, and I think the Bahamian people want to come out and see Junkanoo as the best and I think that’s what we should look at.”

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the “Way Forward” faction banned from competing in the A division said the group would challenge the JCNP’s decision.

Bjorn Ferguson, attorney for the group, said: “The fact that the group is getting $30,000 is evident that they will compete in the A category. Fun groups don’t get $30,000. The Bahamian people finance Junkanoo. The JCNP believes they have the authority. They don’t.”

JCNP chairman Dion Miller has said only Brian Adderley’s “World Famous” faction would be allowed to compete in the A category, with the other participating as a fun group.

Mr Bowleg, however, stressed that excluding one faction could harm ticket sales and overall revenue.

“If less people come out to Bay Street because they want to see their group but can’t see them at their best, there will be less revenue,” he said.

“I don’t want to interfere too much as it relates to their rules and regulations that govern them. But again, we got to continue look on how we move forward and grow the development of junkanoo inside this country.”

“I would like to have an open conversation with the JCNP on the matter, and hopefully they will be open to looking at it.”

The Office of the Registrar General recently instructed Mr Adderley’s faction to stop using the Valley Boys name, as Mr Davis had registered it first.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie, a founding member of the Valley Boys, had suggested resolving the internal conflict through an election, but his proposal was ignored by Mr Adderley’s management committee.