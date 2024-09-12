‘Casino’ part of $200m Walker’s Cay expansion

By ANNELIA NIXON

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Walker’s Cay is set to undergo a $200m phase two expansion set to provide jobs for over 300 Bahamians, it was revealed yesterday, with “a Monte Carlo-style casino” among the latest attractions.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, speaking at the signing of a Heads of Agreement between the Government and Walker’s Cay Development Corporation, headed by Texan investor and underwater treasure explorer, Carl Allen, said the popular boating destination will receive multiple upgrades and restorations.

“Building on the success of earlier infrastructure upgrades, this agreement sees to it that Walker’s Cay realises its full potential, maximising both economic and environmental welfare,” Mr Davis said. “Following this latest phase of its sustainable development, the island will feature 16 new hurricane-proof cottages, up to 30 ‘glamping’ units and a Monte Carlo-style casino with a maximum seating capacity of 150.

“I’m also proud to share that this Heads of Agreement reflects our mutual commitment to preserving the tangible cultural heritage of The Bahamas. In this latest phase, the historic church on Walker’s Cay will be restored in collaboration with the Antiquities Monuments and Museum Corporation (AMMC) in strict accordance with legal and conservation standards.”

One source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said of Mr Allen’s investment to-date: “He’s way past $130m. He’s easily going to spend another $150m, likely $200m. Some 80 to 120 jobs will be created, and most of that will be specialist labour.”

Mr Davis said Walker’s Cay, which is usually the first stop in the Abacos for visiting boaters and its northern-most end, will also feature “a fuel dock, retail dive shop and scuba diving operations”.

He added that Walker’s Cay has partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, the Bahamas National Trust and the University of The Bahamas.

“Working collaboratively, Walker’s Cay and these institutions will see to the removal of invasive lionfish while facilitating the training of Bahamian students and faculty, further augmenting marine research in The Bahamas,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Allen already employs dozens of Bahamians involved in phase one of Walker’s Cay’s restoration, which included a clean-up project on the island in preparation for the upgrades. “I’ve spent more time in The Bahamas than anywhere else other than my own home. My wife Gigi and I, as well as our children, love this country and have been blessed and privileged to make so many friends here,” he said.

“We plan to work together with the folks here to restore Walker’s Cay and envision this rebuild as a partnership with Bahamians to create jobs - good playing and secure jobs - strengthen families and develop a lasting economic driver for future generations. Walker’s Reborn starts today, and we aren’t going to stop.”

Mr Davis added: “With its storied past, and inspired future, Walker’s Cay is set to shimmer even more brightly as a cherished gem in our chain of islands.”