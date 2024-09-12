Daxon joins Cowboys practice squad

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian National Football League (NFL) pro Denzel Daxon officially cleared NFL waivers to be named to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

Initially, Daxon and the Cowboys severed ties on NFL Cutdown Day in August, but thanks to the league’s International Pathway Programme (IPP) the team was able to add an additional player to their practice squad roster.

The rookie defensive tackle made the practice squad along with teammates Armani Oruwariye, Josh Ball, Josh Butler, Dalvin Cook, Jalen Cropper, Malik Davis, Princeaton Fant, Kemon Hall, Kelvin Harmon, Darrius Harris, Phil Hoskins, Emany Johnson, Carl Lawson, Brock Mogensen, Dakoda Shepley and Nick Vigil.

Players named to the practice squads have an opportunity to be called up to the gameday roster three times but on the third time they must be moved to the active roster, waived or released.

The Crooked Island native was picked up by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) in April.

During preseason play, the 6-foot-2 rookie showed some great signs in the three games he played in. He accumulated 7 tackles (two solo and five assisted) and 0.5 sacks.

Daxon began playing football at 17-years-old at the Miami Carol City Senior High School in Florida. His collegiate career started at Ohio University but he eventually transferred to the University of Illinois in Spring 2023 to play at defensive tackle for the Illinois Fighting Illini.

During his final season, he started in 11 of 12 games and recorded 27 tackles with three or more tackles earned in seven games. Additionally, he more than doubled his career members in college.

The 25-year-old is just one of 28 players to be given a roster spot courtesy of the IPP.

The NFL announced the expansion of the practice squad for 32 teams to include at least one international player in efforts to incorporate the talents of athletes from around the world.