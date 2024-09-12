Do-or-die in departmental softball association

PLAY continued over the weekend in the Bahamas Government Departmental Softball Association (BGDSA) with a do-or-die situation in both the men’s and women’s championship series.

Both the defending champions were in the fight of their lives to live to play another day in order to avoid being swept 4-0 by their opponent in games played at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

In the ladies’ division, it was the RBPF Interceptors taking full control of the Electro Telecom Invaders in a doubleheader and defeating them in both games 15-14 and 11-8, taking a 3-0 lead out of a best-of-seven series.

In the men’s division, it was the BTC Lasers sinking the RBDF Floaters as they defeated them 19-9 and 17-10 in a doubleheader to deepen their lead 3-0 out of the best-of-seven series.

On Sunday, Electro Telecom Telecom Invaders and the RBDF Floaters, who were both in the same dire position of being eliminated, dug deep to avoid a four-game sweep by defeating their respective opponents.

The Electro Telecom Invaders defeated the RBPF Interceptors 12-2 for the win, while the RBDF Floaters defeated the BTC Lasers 13-11 to take the win.

Play continues this coming Saturday with either two champions being crowned or the Electro Telecom Invaders and RBDF Floaters aiming to extend their respective series.