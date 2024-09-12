Interpol’s 26th Americas Regional Conference discussed organised crime and evolving threats

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MORE than two dozen law enforcement leaders across the Americas and beyond gathered at Atlantis yesterday for high-level discussions on transnational organised crime and evolving threats, including artificial intelligence.

Delegates from 35 countries are attending Interpol’s 26th Americas Regional Conference, which runs through Friday, to strengthen partnerships and achieve collective goals in the crime fight.

This is the first time The Bahamas is hosting the conference.

Key topics on the agenda include human trafficking, drug and firearms trafficking, and cybercrime.

In his keynote remarks, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis highlighted the importance of building partnerships to address growing security threats.

“In the Caribbean and Latin America, we have seen firsthand how organised crime infiltrates our societies, exploiting economic vulnerabilities and eroding social cohesion,” he said. “The illicit activities we face not only undermine our economies but also compromise the very fabric of our communities. This makes it all the more important that we address not just the symptoms of crime but the root causes that allow these networks to thrive.”

“By strengthening our cooperation through Interpol, we not only enhance our ability to dismantle criminal networks but also to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

He said the conference represents an exchange of ideas and a reaffirmation of their commitment to ensuring a safer and more secure future for their nations.

Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock spoke about the “unprecedented” rise in transnational threats and global crises and the need to tackle them.

“A convergence driven by a never-ending thirst of criminal networks to expand their transcontinental grip and maximise their illicit proceeds,” he said.

“This is where Interpol plays a vital role, providing a common voice for police –– for a safer, even if more complex, world.”

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander hoped the conference would help the police force enhance its strategies and best practices.

“Our officers need to stay on the cutting edge, not only with technology but also in investigation skills and various policing initiatives. This is what you will continue to see as we move forward,” he said.