Jonquel Jones, Liberty extend winning streak

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) pro Jonquel “JJ” Jones and the New York Liberty are firing on all cylinders with just four games remaining on the regular schedule before the start of the WNBA postseason on September 22.

Coming off the heels of a big win against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, the Liberty extended their winning streak to four games against the (9-27) Dallas Wings 105-91 on Tuesday night at the College Park Centre in Arlington, Texas.

While the Wings dropped to a 9-27 win/loss record in the standings, the Libs improved to league’s best 30-6 record placing them just four games away from tying the Aces’ league record of 34 regular season victories which was achieved last year.

The Grand Bahamian centre posted 19 points, 5 boards and 2 assists. She shot efficiently in the contest going 7-for-9 on her field goals and 3-for-4 on her threes.

The WNBA Finals runners-up are now 17-1 in games where she scores at least 15 points.

League MVP Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 27 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. She drained three shots from long range in the win.

Stewart racked up 15 of her game-high 27 points in just the first quarter. She splashed three makes from long range in the opening period and gave the Liberty a sizable 28-18 lead to end the first.

Jones got in on the scoring action, making a 15-foot two pointer to give the Libs a 30-20 lead at the 9:28 mark. A few seconds later, she connected on a three from deep and pushed the lead to 11 (33-22).

While Dallas’ offence was stalling, the Big Apple team kept their momentum going. Jones was fouled by Teaira McCowan and proceeded to make her trip to the charity stripe count with two made freethrows. The Liberty had a 16-point cushion (38-22) at this point.

The halftime score was 58-43.

Dallas managed to close the gap 72-64 with 5:14 remaining in the third quarter. However, the Liberty ran ahead with a 15-5 run to pull away 87-69. The game was a foregone conclusion after the third quarter.

The Libs kept the lead safe in double digit territory to pick up their fourth straight win and eight win in the last ten games played.

The difference maker was efficient shooting from New York. The Liberty knocked down 54.3 per cent of their field goals and 55.2 per cent of their threes.

Collectively, they were even more efficient at the line shooting 13-for-14 at the charity stripe.

They also dished out a season-high 33 assists in their latest win.

Jones and the Libs will continue their run to clinch the league’s top seed tonight at 8pm in a rematch against the Wings at the College Park Center.