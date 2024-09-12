Junkanoo Boyz return home after Concacaf league battles

The Bahamas Men’s National Soccer Team, the Junkanoo Boyz, returned to the Bahamas yesterday after two competitive matches in the 2024 Concacaf Nations League.

September 4, 2024 – US Virgin Islands 3-3 Bahamas

The Bahamas opened their Nations League campaign with an exciting 3-3 draw against the US Virgin Islands. Lesly St Fleur opened the scoring with an early penalty in the 3rd minute.

Wood Julmis added another in the 37th minute, and Brandon Adderley scored in the 58th minute to keep the Bahamas ahead.

However, the US Virgin Islands responded with goals from N Henry (27’), R Joseph (77’), and G Catone (86’), securing the draw in a thrilling encounter.

September 7, 2024 – Bahamas 2-3 Barbados

Playing what was technically a “home” match in Saint Croix due to stadium renovations, the Junkanoo Boyz put up a strong fight against Barbados. Brandon Adderley scored twice (42’, 66’), but Barbados capitalized with goals from Z Applewhite (10’), E Taylor (80’), and A Applewhaite (82’), resulting in a 3-2 loss for The Bahamas.

Next Match:

The Junkanoo Boyz will face the US Virgin Islands again on October 9, 2024, followed by a rematch against Barbados on October 15, 2024. Both matches will be critical as The Bahamas aims to advance in the competition.