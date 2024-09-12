Lightbourne will remain senator despite taking a position with IDB and relocating to Washington DC

By Jade Russell

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Senator Quinton Lightbourne said he would continue attending Senate meetings and make meaningful contributions to debates despite relocating to Washington, DC, for a position with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Mr Lightbourne was appointed alternate executive director for the IDB’s Caribbean constituency on July 1.

“While the appointment requires my presence abroad, I remain committed to my duties as a member of the Senate in The Bahamas, which I expect to continue with integrity and with the confidence of the party’s leadership,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “I will be present for Senate proceedings with the aim of adding my voice and bringing meaningful and impactful contributions to debates expected to better the lives of Bahamians.”

The Office of the Prime Minister has said Mr Lightbourne is the youngest Bahamian ever to hold this IDB role. He is also the former chairman of the Bahamas Development Bank.

Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell said yesterday that he does not foresee any issues with Mr Lightbourne fulfilling his duties abroad while serving as a senator.

“Once he is able to fulfil the requirements of the Senate, I don’t see what the issue is,” he said, calling the Senate a “deliberative” body.

“It’s not a body which requires residence for the purposes of constituencies,” he said. “There are requirements for attendance, and once he fulfils those, attendance within the law, I really don’t see what the issue is.”