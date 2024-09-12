Oak Tree Medical Centre will provide 100K free mammograms

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

OAK Tree Medical Centre will provide 100,000 free mammograms to Bahamian women in partnership with local organisations like the Cancer Society of The Bahamas and Sister Sister through its Million Mammogram Movement 242.

Though Breast Cancer Awareness Month is officially in October, Oak Tree has already committed $1m to support the initiative.

Oak Tree chief medical officer Dr Don Deveaux highlighted the need for the programme during a pres sconference yesterday, noting that cancer is the second leading cause of death in The Bahamas, with breast cancer being the most fatal form, followed by prostate and colon cancer.

He also revealed that 48 percent of breast cancer diagnoses occur in women under age 50, with an average diagnosis age of 42. Additionally, 44 percent of cases are diagnosed at stage 3 or 4, underscoring the importance of year-round screenings.

“We really want to make a dent in this vile condition, because wives, mothers, daughters, friends, family, and loved ones are being affected by something that is really preventable through appropriate screening,” Dr Deveaux said.

Oak Tree’s clinical director, Dr Carmen Cartwright, emphasised the need for early detection, pointing out that almost 50 percent of Bahamian women are diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer, significantly lowering their five-year survival rate.

She stressed the importance of the free mammograms, saying: “This will equate to about 100,000 mammograms for women who would not have had access otherwise.”

Addressing concerns about overwhelming their system, Oak Tree officials revealed plans to introduce a voucher system to manage the distribution of mammograms. Dr Deveaux explained they would issue 25 to 40 vouchers per month to those in need, ensuring that the programme reaches those who require the service.

Dr Deveaux also praised the benefits of 3D mammogram technology, which improves breast cancer detection rates by 30 percent.

Breast cancer survivor Audrey Seymour shared her personal story at the event, crediting routine mammograms for saving her life. After a mammogram at Oak Tree Medical Centre last year, she was diagnosed with cancer and immediately underwent surgery. She encouraged others to prioritise their health and seek early detection, saying: “Trust the process and go through it.”

Bahamian women of all ages were urged to take advantage of the free mammograms and prioritise their health through regular screenings.