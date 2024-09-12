‘School safe’ after social media alarm

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

CONCERNING social media posts from 9th grade Lyford Cay International School students prompted a police investigation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Chaswell Hanna said yesterday that no student was ever in danger, adding that police engaged school administrators, parents, and students.

“There are no firearms involved, contrary to what you may see floating around,” he said. “The long and short of it as much as I can say is, it’s just some inappropriate social media banter, some of it involving some Google search photographs of some weapons, but there was no actual weapon. At no time did a student bring any weapon on campus or anything of that sort.”

In response to the report, the school increased security at the upper school campus and enhanced social media monitoring. Counsellors were also made available throughout the to support students.

“This speaks to one of the reasons why we continue to build out our school resource officer programme, where we want to strengthen the relationship between the police and our schools, parents, students, and teachers,” he said. “While we don’t have school resource officers posted at private schools, we do enjoy a good relationship with the school administrators of private schools, not only here in New Providence but on the Family Islands as well.”

Social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, were involved in the incident. ACP Hanna said the incident underscores the broader issue of social media management among children, urging parents to pay close attention to their children’s social media.

“The kids of today are very sharp, they are very tech-savvy,” he said. “Parents, it would do you good to learn about Snapchat, to learn about Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and all the other social media platforms so you could be up to date with what is going on these chat groups.

“You would be surprised to know what you would find in it if you picked up your child’s phone. You got to look at what they are searching, you got to look at what they are visiting, you got to look at the pictures they’re forwarding and the videos they’re sharing, and you got to know who they are communicating with because that information would make you raise the eyebrows in some instances.”