UK E-Travel Authorisation will be an ‘obstacle’, says Mitchell

By Jade Russell

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said the United Kingdom’s introduction of an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) will be another “obstacle” for travellers, adding his ministry will be monitoring to ensure there is no discrimination.

The UK government announced on Tuesday that nationals from 49 countries and territories will be eligible to apply for an ETA on November 27, 2024. From January 8, 2025, visitors to the UK will need an ETA. This new requirement applies to visa-exempt foreign nationals visiting or transiting the UK.

“It’s just another obstacle to travel,” Mr Mitchell told The Tribune yesterday. “But it appears that all countries around the world are going in that direction. We do not require visa to go to the UK but they now impose this new requirement which is something that Canadians imposed a couple of years ago. So, it basically, I suppose, assists them in their security arrangements, so that they stop you from actually getting on plane if they find some reason that you’re objectionable.”

Previously, Bahamian travellers only needed a passport to enter the UK.

Mr Mitchell said he expects the transition to the ETA to be mostly smooth, noting Canada’s system worked well.

“The foreign ministry here will be watching it to see how it works and to be sure that there’s no discrimination,” he said. “One of the issues always with regard to these systems that require the use of digital platforms is that when there’s a problem, you can’t reach anybody on the phone, no human being on the phone. This is the problem with the processing of visas for our students going to the UK. So, you know, one will be watching that as well.”

Other countries affected by the ETA’s rollout include the United States, Brazil, Australia, Barbados, Japan, and Canada.