WSC GM testifies police used corporation’s HQ to conduct investigation

THE Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (WSC) general manager testified that police officers used the corporation’s headquarters to investigate matters involving Long Island MP Adrian Gibson and others facing criminal charges.

Robert Deal, the latest witness in the trial, said during cross-examination by Gibson’s attorney, Damian Gomez KC, that police were at the WSC office for about two to six weeks, coming and going during that period.

Mr Deal confirmed that police entered the premises with a warrant but could not say whether authorities conducted interviews in the WSC boardroom. He told Mr Gomez that he had not been shown any documentation regarding the police using the boardroom but said that police had communicated with his superiors. He also noted that he communicated verbally with officers while they were at the headquarters.

Mr Deal could not specify how many WSC employees were interviewed by police. He said he did not witness anyone under arrest at WSC or observe any firsthand interviews.

Although Mr Deal recalled seeing three to four officers at the WSC each day, the only name he could remember was Deputy Commissioner Deleveaux.

During further questioning, Mr Deal said both the chairperson and deputy chairperson must sign documents bearing the WSC seal.

Mr Gomez is expected to continue his cross-examination of the witness today.

Mr Gibson, the Long Island MP, is on trial alongside Mr Donaldson Jr, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick. He faces charges related to his tenure as WSC executive chairman, including allegations of failing to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the corporation.

The defence team consists of Mr Gomez, Murrio Ducille KC, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, and Raphael Moxey. The Crown’s legal team includes Cordell Frazier, Karine MacVean, and others.