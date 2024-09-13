Court remands firearms suspect after alleged bail violation

A MAN was remanded into custody on Friday after he was accused of failing to sign in at his local police station while on release for pending firearm charges.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Robin Ferguson, 28, on violation of bail conditions.

Ferguson while on Supreme Court bail for firearm related charges allegedly failed to sign in weekly at his local police station between August 5 and September 11.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson objected to Ferguson’s bail citing the nature of charges against the defendant.

Ferguson will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his bail hearing on September 18.