Burned human remains found in car in East GB

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

BURNED human remains were found in a vehicle in a remote bushy area in East Grand Bahama on Thursday morning.

This latest incident is the island’s sixth murder for 2024.

Although the identity of the victim is unknown, the family of a 49-year-old man who has been reported missing since September 3 was seen grieving at the scene.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles reported that the body was burned beyond recognition and police could not determine the gender or victim’s identity at this time.

Shortly before 8am, an anonymous caller reported to police that a vehicle was in the bushes off the Grand Bahama Highway.

Police units were dispatched to the area.

“A short while into our search we were able to locate a vehicle; on examination of the vehicle, we discovered human remains burnt beyond recognition,” reported ACP Knowles.

Distraught relatives could be heard screaming and crying loudly as ACP Knowles spoke with reporters at the scene.

A charred right-hand drive Japanese vehicle was located deep in bushes a through dirt road off the main highway behind a small mound of dirt. The interior was gutted by fire, leaving the metal frames visible.

Scenes of crime officers, including the officer in charge of CID Superintendent Darrel Weir, and other senior police officials, along with a pathologist from the Rand Memorial Hospital, were at the scene.

Ms Knowles said that police are speaking with the family members of loved ones recently reported missing.

“We are in the early stages of investigations. We know that just last week a young man was reported missing. We don’t know if this is him. We cannot identify if this is male or female. And so we will be talking with family members of that young man and possibly other family members from missing persons recently to see what we can get to ID the remains that we have,” she stated.

“The vehicle is totally charred and so as we continue to do our investigation at later date we will be able to give you further information.”

Ms Knowles explained that even though family members are on the scene they are unable to confirm who the victim is. “I had an opportunity to speak with family members that we have located a vehicle with remains in it; we need assistance through DNA to identify who it is.”

Police do not know who placed the call. “We received an anonymous call through our 919 system, which led us to that location,” ACP Knowles said.

On September 5, police released a missing person’s flyer concerning the whereabouts of Elkino Miller, 49, of 3 Gold Coin Lane. Mr Miller was last seen on September 3. He is six feet tall, medium built, and weighs 230lb, with dark brown hair and a dark brown complexion.

ACP Knowles is asking anyone with information that can assist to contact police.