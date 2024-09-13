Crash victim was on way to mom’s funeral

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

EMMA Williams was on her way to her mother’s funeral in Lowe Sound, Andros, when her plane crashed yesterday, resulting in the deaths of her and another passenger.

The second crash victim, Allen Russell, believed to be in his 80s, was a beloved local taxi driver in Andros, leaving behind several children and grandchildren.

The two were on board a Piper Aztec, along with four other people, that ditched in waters about eight miles west of New Providence.

The four survivors were treated at a hospital following the incident on Thursday afternoon.

The Piper Aztec PA-23- 250, registered in the US as N555MH, was en route to Lynden Pindling Inter- national Airport when the pilot encountered difficulties.

A rescue effort by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the US Coast Guard was launched and all six on board the plane were retrieved.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) could not confirm up to press time where the aircraft was flying from.

Donna Sweeting, Ms Williams’ sister, was distraught as she spoke about her deceased sister. She had not seen her sibling since the passing of their mother, Roselda Knowles, who died in August.

Recounting planning the funeral, she said: “It was a bit rough, because even with my mom, that wasn’t expected. We just planned her funeral. I told my sister ‘I’ll send our photo mummy tomorrow’, because she was going home so she wouldn’t have seen her.”

Ms Willams had not seen her mother since she passed. The last time she saw her mother alive was when Ms Knowles was admitted in hospital.

“She didn’t want to. She wanted to remember how she saw her last,” Mrs Sweeting said.

Mrs Sweeting heard the news when Ms Williams’ daughter was unable to

reach the 43-year-old. “My niece called me and asked me to call my sister (and) when she’ll answer the phone because she heard about a plane crash.”

She remembered plans the sisters had when they got together in Andros.

“We just was going to fix up the place, and she got a banner from the place she used to work. One of the guys did a banner for her for mom.”

Mrs Sweeting will travel from New Providence to Andros today by boat, accompanying their mother’s body.

With mother and daughter passing weeks apart, the unexpected passing has left the family in shock.

Regarding how this tragedy will affect their mother’s funeral, the sister said: “I don’t know - all I do take one day at a time for God first, and everything that I do know that he’s my strength and that he’ll see my family through, and that’s it. That’s it. And my faith in God is what will keep me, keep them, and that’s all we can do.”

Meanwhile, Allen Russell, a resident of Lowe Sound, was remembered fondly by a loved one who asked to remain anonymous. She remembered seeing him about two weeks ago.

She said: “We would always hug each other and chat. He was a wonderful person, very liked in the community. I knew my Uncle Allen all my life. From I was able to understand and stuff, he was always a part of the family. He was always there. It is sad.”

She did not know the reason for his travel.

The four survivors were last night reported to be in stable condition.



