Crimestoppers, Ballers lead in semis

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

The Police Crimestoppers and Nassau Flight Services Ballers picked up wins in the opening game of the 2024 Bahamas Government Departmental Association (BGDBA) semifinals on Wednesday night at the DW Davis Gymnasium.

The Crimestoppers triumphed over the Bain & Grants Town Cybots, the defending champions, 83-72 to emerge with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Ballers emerged victorious over the Bamboo Shack Patrollers 93-87 in the second game of Wednesday’s double header.

Crimestoppers vs Cybots

It is no secret that second-seeded Crimestoppers would like to upset the Cybots in the semis after losing to them 4-2 in last year’s BGDBA Finals.

The Crimestoppers got offensive production from five of their players in the victory.

Kirklyn Farrington carried the load on offence with a team-high 18 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. He shot 46.7 per cent on field goals and went 4-for-4 at the freethrow line.

Batchlette Lafleur dropped 18 points, 4 rebounds and picked up 2 steals. He was quite efficient making 7-of-11 field goals and canning two shots from deep.

Adam Johnson filled the stat sheet with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 7 dimes.

The Crimestoppers had a slight three-point advantage (20-17) going into the second quarter.

Three point specialist Dastyn Baker connected on a shot from long range to help the Crimestoppers to a 35-23 lead at the 6:10 mark. Last year’s championship runners-up were in the driver seat 51-30 at the halftime break.

After three quarters of basketball, the Cybots were able to shave down the lead to 67-51 at the end of the third period but the Crimestoppers were definitely in charge of the contest.

Cybots veteran Georgio Walkes made a three to trim the Crimestoppers cushion down to 10 (76-66) but the victors always had an answer.

Despite outscoring the Crimestoppers 21-16 in the fourth quarter, a shaky first half left the Cybots in no man’s land the rest of the way.

The Crimestoppers outrebounded their opponents 56 to 37.

Eugene Bain turned in 22 points. 4 boards and one steal in the loss.

Ballers vs Patrollers

The first half was neck and neck for the Ballers and Patrollers. The score was tied 42-42 at the halftime break.

However, the Ballers started to create some separation with an unanswered 11-0 run with less than five minutes to go in the third quarter. They had the upperhand 65-53.

The team went on to close out the third quarter up by 16 (70-54).

The fourth quarter is where things got interesting.

Lerecus Armbrister had it going for the Bamboo Shack Patrollers. He splashed a big three with 1:54 on the clock to put his team within 6 (88-82).

The Patrollers got the lead down to as little as 3 (88-85) but Abel Joseph hit some timely shots down the stretch to put the game away.

Joseph finished the game with 23 points, 8 boards. 2 steals and 2 assists.

Lamont McPhee led the Ballers with 29 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Armbrister scored a game-high 33 points in the loss to go with 4 rebounds. He also connected on six threes.

The BGDBA semifinals continue tonight with the Patrollers and Ballers taking the court first at 7:30pm. The Police Crimestoppers and Bain & Grants Town Cybots will play in the following game.