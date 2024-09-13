Director says he felt ‘double- crossed’ in trial

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A DIRECTOR of a company awarded maintenance contracts by the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) claimed yesterday he was unaware of the company’s existence.

He said he only later saw reports about it on social media and felt “double-crossed”.

Rexville Pratt, the latest witness to testify in the ongoing trial of Adrian Gibson and others, said he agreed to become a director of Elite Maintenance at the request of Alexandria Mackey, Mr Gibson’s ex-fiancée.

However, he said he did not know the company’s name at the time and only became aware of it after seeing reports online.

Mr Pratt said his requests for more information about the company were ignored by Ms Mackey.

When asked about his relationship with Ms Mackey, Mr Pratt said he only knew her through Mr Gibson, whom he grew up with.

He claimed Ms Mackey sent him documents by plane for him to sign regarding Elite, which he did.

He also provided his passport, National Insurance card, and driver’s licence as requested.

After informing Ms Mackey the documents had been sent, he said she never responded.

“Did you know whether Elite Maintenance has any other directors,” acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier asked.

Mr Pratt replied that the only directors he knew of were Rashae Gibson and Ms Mackey. He said he became aware of the name Tanya Demeritte, another director, on social media.

When asked for details on Elite, Mr Pratt said he did not know the business’ location and could not confirm whether it had a bank account or any employees.

“And could you say whether as a director of Elite Maintenance, did you receive any wire transfers, payments or cheques with respect to landscaping contracts?” Ms Frazier asked.

The witness replied, “No.”

“Did you receive any wire payments with respect to painting of the water tanks at Blue Hill Low Level one and two,” the DPP questioned.

Mr Pratt responded, “Never.”

He also denied entering into any contracts with the WSC for landscaping or painting work.

The witness claimed he only became aware of the company’s existence after seeing reports on social media.

When asked about his reaction, Mr Pratt said he attempted to contact Ms Mackey but was unsuccessful.

Following this, he reached out to Mr Gibson, who told him he would look into the matter. However, Mr Pratt said he never heard back.

The DPP then presented several corporate documents from Elite Maintenance, allegedly bearing Mr Pratt’s name, occupation, and address.

But the witness said the details were inaccurate, as he was not self-employed and did not live on the Berry Islands.

Referring to another document, Ms Frazier asked: “Do you see the name Tanya Demeritte and Rexville Pratt? Look at the date of election - 31st of December 2019. Do you see that date? Were you elected as a director sir on that date?”

The witness replied, “No ma’am. I was home with my family. That was New Year’s Eve.”

Ms Frazier then showed him another document with what appeared to be his signature.

However, Mr Pratt said the signature did not look like his.

Under cross-examination, Mr Gibson’s attorney, Damian Gomez KC, asked if his client had ever met with or discussed any WSC contracts with him.

The witness said he had not.

“You would agree with me that you never met with Mr Gibson about Elite Maintenance Incorporated Limited?” Mr Gomez asked.

Mr Pratt replied, “No, sir.”

The witness also testified that he had never bribed Mr Gibson or bought any vehicles or properties for him.

“You would agree with me that you did not know any instance where Mr Gibson had any interest in any contracts for Elite maintenance or any corporation.”

Mr Pratt agreed.

“I put it to you that Mrs Mackey’s actions caused you to believe she had double crossed you,” Mr Gomez asked.

The witness said yes. Mr Pratt said he thought they would discuss doing business together, but that never happened.

The defence attorney also asked him about his personal knowledge of Mr Gibson, inquiring if he considered him to be an honest and respectable man.

“That I know of,” Mr Pratt replied.

Mr Gibson, the Long Island MP, is on trial alongside Mr Elwood Donaldson Jr, the WSC’s former general manager, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick.

He faces charges related to his tenure as WSC executive chairman, including allegations of failing to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the corporation.

The defence team consists of Mr Gomez, Murrio Ducille KC, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, and Raphael Moxey. The Crown’s legal team includes Cordell Frazier, Karine MacVean, and others.

The case continues before Justice Cheryl-Grant Thompson, the presiding judge.