Grandfather accused of molesting 9-year-old granddaughter

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 62-year-old man was remanded into custody on Friday after he was accused of molesting his 9-year-old granddaughter last week.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux arraigned the male defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor, on Incest.

The male defendant allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with his underaged grandchild on September 10 in New Providence.

The defendant was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on February 18, 2025.