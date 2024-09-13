Junkanoo concern over seed money

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

JUNKANOO groups are expected to meet today amid continuing concerns over the handling of issues surrounding seed money and the split in the Valley Boys organisation - with other groups experiencing a delay in payment of the seed money.

A number of Junkanoo leaders have said they are feeling uneasy about the decision to award both Valley Boys factions $30,000 in seed money - the amount set for groups in the A section, even though one, the faction led by Trevor Davis, is only to run as a fun group.

Chris Justilien, leader of Junkanoo group Colours, said new groups should not be allowed to receive more funding than B groups nor should they receive as much as A groups.

“We have been waiting for years for an increase in funding in the B Category. Now taxpayer dollars magically appear for a new group,” the leader of Colours said, adding that only one group should be recognised as the Valley Boys for the parades, recalling a similar situation his group had to overcome.

“Colours went through a similar dilemma in the past where an election was held and others claimed being entitled to our name. Ended up with two Colours groups on Bay. Fortunately, we just defeated them parade after parade before they gave up.”

Former Junkanoo Corporation New Providence (JCNP) chairman Silbert Ferguson, who held the position for nine years, told The Tribune that Mr Bowleg was “out of order” for granting $30,000 to Mr Davis’ group, reasoning that it went against rules already established.

He was of the opinion that neither group should have been allowed to rush on Bay Street until the in-house issues were solved.

“I can’t tell the government how to spend their money, but the rules are there that you have to have your TIN [number] and business licence to receive seed funding, and the JCNP have to recommend you for that seed funding,” Mr Ferguson said, explaining that at the beginning of the Junkanoo season the general public is invited to go through the rules, where any issues with the rules may be addressed.

“These guys refuse to register. Okay. Brian Adderley has registered the Valley Boys from inception for 20 years. He has registered them again this year, and you know, the important thing is that if this had happened to any other group, none of this would have been heard. We are dealing with a group that let its business spill over into the street, to the public and the government, that’s all it is, and that should never happen.”

Genesis leader Corey Taylor pointed out that when his own group broke away from the Saxons, they were part of the exhibit category of Junkanoo groups before being incorporated fully the following New Year’s Junkanoo Parade.

He echoed Mr Ferguson’s sentiment that the situation is “a Valley Boys matter” that should be dealt with in-house.

“There’s a lot of chatter going on, but the fact still remains, the JCNP runs the parades, to be a part of the official parade, every year, you must register by June 1st,” Mr Taylor said, adding that it is unfortunate that other Junkanoo groups may potentially be affected by the decision - with both Mr Taylor and Mr Ferguson saying seed money has yet to be issued.

“The fact still remains you got up on a podium, you got up on a Tuesday - that press conference was on a Tuesday - you said all the money was gonna be issued first Friday. We now one day away from another Friday make two weeks, and we still haven’t received our funds. Yet we’re still in this commotion with the Valley Boys.”

Vernon Rolle, chairman of One Family, said the minister was overreaching in his decision to grant both groups $30,000, when seed money for a fun group is $2,000 which is what category Trevor Davis’ group will be running under.

“So now, what’s gonna happen is, if you give them $30,000 to rush in the fun category you’ll have to give every new group in the fun category $30,000,” Mr Rolle said, adding that the Valley Boys don’t stop Junkanoo.

He agreed that the usual protocol for new Junkanoo groups is to rush in the fun category – having to meet certain criteria before being considered a competitive Junkanoo group, which includes a standard of choreographed drills, off-the-shoulder costumes, and more than 200 people in the respective group.

He said: “Junkanoo is an expression of our culture, the people, so the parade gonna still go on. I feel like one of the Valley Boys will still be there, like I said today, One Family will support the JCNP so whatever decision that the JCNP makes, the One Family group will support.

“We are governed by rules.”

The Tribune understands there may potentially be another “surprise” depending on the outcome of the meeting between Junkanoo group leaders.



