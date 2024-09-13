Two men remanded to prison in attempted murder case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO MEN were remanded to prison on Friday after they were accused of being involved in an attempted murder last week.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned Javarius Paulsaint, 21, on attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and two counts of causing damage.

Paulsaint’s accomplice, Deonne Lockhart, 20, faced a charge of accessory after the fact (attempted murder).

Both defendants had a shared charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

Paulsaint allegedly attempted to kill someone with a handgun on September 8 in New Providence.

Lockhart allegedly assisted the defendant in evading the law after the shooting.

Later that same day both defendants were allegedly found with a .40 pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition.

While they were informed that the attempted murder-related charges would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI), both accused pleaded not guilty to the firearm charges.

Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie objected to Paulsaint’s bail citing that he has a prior conviction. ASP McKenzie did not have an objection to Lockhart’s bail but it was denied by Magistrate Coleby who mentioned the severe nature of the accessory to attempted murder charge.

Mark Penn, who represented Lockhart, protested the bail denial saying that defendants should be given the presumption of innocence. Mr Penn was told of his right to appeal Magistrate Coleby’s decision before the Supreme Court.

Both defendants will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their firearm trial begins on November 20.

The defendants' VBIs for the attempted murder-related charges are set for service on December 16.