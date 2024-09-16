Abaco farmers get new tractor boost

Abaco farmers have been provided with a new tractor by the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources in a bid to improve their access to critical heavy equipment.

The move was confirmed at a recent Town Hall meeting hosted by Jomo Campbell, minister of agriculture and marine resources, and key officials from the ministry, at the Friends of the Environment building in Marsh Harbour.

The meeting provided a platform for farmers and fishermen to voice their concerns and needs. One of the most pressing issues raised by farmers was the lack of access to essential farming equipment, particularly tractors. “We have a tractor presently at the dock in Nassau that has been earmarked for Abaco,” Mr Campbell shared. “It’s a great feeling to know that we have recognised their needs and met them.”

The arrival of the tractor is expected to significantly enhance farming operations on Abaco, providing much-needed support to farmers as they continue to recover from Hurricane Dorian. Mr Campbell added: “I can definitely say that the passion for agriculture and fisheries is still alive here in the Abacos.

“We accept the fact that there is still more work to do, but the beauty of it all is that our hardworking farmers and fishermen are willing to help us along the way.” The initiative is part of the Government’s broader plan to strengthen agricultural production across The Bahamas, helping to reduce reliance on imported goods and promoting local food security.

Daphne DeGregory-Miaoulis, co-owner of Abaco Neem Farm and the Abaco Chamber of Commerce’s president, said: “I thought the meeting was excellent and timely. We haven’t had an agricultural town hall meeting since Hurricane Dorian. So it was very much needed. The entire team seems to have a new vigour – a younger approach. They seem to be taking action. So, that’s encouraging.”

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources earlier this year donated a new tractor with equipment and a new patrol vessel to Cat Island. Mr Campbell said he plans to continue visiting Family Island farmers and fishermen until he is confident that their needs are met across The Bahamas.