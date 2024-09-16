Man in critical condition after Friday night shooting

A 23-YEAR-OLD man is in critical condition in hospital after being shot on Friday night.

At about 10pm, police were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to gunshots on West Street, off Dorsette Street. On arrival, officers found a man at a residence with multiple gunshot injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he was said to be in critical condition at the time of going to press.

Police said an unknown man approached the victim as he stood in front of a residence, opening fire and hitting the victim multiple times in the upper and lower body.

• Police also reported two firearms were confiscated by officers on Saturday morning. At about 12.30am, officers arrived at Baldwin Avenue, off Farrington Road, and searched an abandoned building where they found the firearms, with no ammunition. Officers had been acting on information. No arrests were made.