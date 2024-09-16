‘Perplexing’ why govt would demolish ‘valuable ecosystem’ for $290m hospital

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AN environmental advocate has said it is “perplexing” that the government is set to demolish a “valuable ecosystem” at the site of the new $290m hospital in New Providence.

Terry Miller, executive director of the Bahamas Association for Social Health and founder of EARTH Village, hit back at Minister of State for the Environment Zane Lightbourne, who had downplayed concerns over deforestation at the site.

“It is perplexing that with all of the less sensitive pine forests still on the island of New Providence, that the government insists on demolishing such a valuable ecosystem,” said Mr Miller.

Mr Miller previously urged the government to halt the hospital project, citing concerns over the destruction of the Perpall Tract Wellfield, which he describes as “the most ecologically sensitive area” in New Providence.

Mr Lightbourne acknowledged deforestation is a common aspect of development but emphasised the need to balance development with environmental protection. He said officials are working closely with environmentalists to minimise negative impacts.

However, Mr Miller said: “I will say this unequivocally, you sir and your administration are presiding over the destruction of the most eco-sensitive piece of environmental real estate on the island of New Providence and arguably the most diverse natural native flora garden in the country, with more than 1/5 of all the plants native to The Bahamas in a space less than 200 acres.”

He added: “What frustrates me in these situations is that the people who are in place to oversee the protection of these spaces either they fall asleep during the discussion, they put their heads in the sand and hum lullabies, or they’re out to lunch.”

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has received approval from the Ministry of the Environment to proceed with the hospital’s construction.

Concerns have also been raised previously about the level of flooding at the hospital site, while medical workers have questioned where the staff will come from in order to work at the hospital itself.