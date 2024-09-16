Residents optimistic on Eleuthera utility woe

By ANNELIA NIXON

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Eleuthera residents are voicing cautious optimism that the Government is delivering on its promises to resolve the electricity and water outages that have plagued the mainland and Harbour Island for months.

Wayde Anderson Jr said that, while recent months have been the worst the island has experienced in terms of water and power outages, the issues are not new and have been a challenge for years. While admitting he is an FNM supporter, he believes Clay Sweeting, MP for Central and South Eleuthera, and Sylvanus Petty, MP for North Eleuthera, are both doing what they can to alleviate the utility woes.

“Eleuthera always had a water and a BPL situation,” he said. “What happened was it built up over periods of time under both PLP and FNM previous administrations. I normally support the FNM government but when I talking about Eleuthera I have to be real and fair, and I can’t be biased. I feel that Clay Sweeting, he really is doing a good job on responding.”

Marvin Gibson told Tribune Business he believes improvements are now happening because Eleutherans have not been quiet about what they have been enduring. “From Harbour Island with a demonstration to Bannerman Town on social media, residents have been making voices heard and keeping the issues that they have been experiencing to the fore so that attention is brought to bear on those issues,” he said.

As to the vow by Prime Minister Philip Davis KC, and Jobeth Coleby-Davis, minister of energy and transport, that the electricity and water problems will be resolved by the end of September, Mr Anderson and Mr Gibson shared the same sentiments.

Mr Anderson said: “I have faith and do believe that the Government will allow Eleuthera to have better water and fix the BPL situation, but I don’t feel at the end of September that it will be accomplished 100 percent. I feel November or so, because they working now and it’s a serious infrastructure problem. That’s a big island to deal with but the work is being done.”

Mr Gibson added: “While I commend the Prime Minister and the minister responsible for following up and ensuring that these various agencies have the equipment that they need, I believe recognition should be given to the local manager of BPL, Melpert Dean, and the manager of Water & Sewerage, Karl Anderson, who along with their staff members have been engaging residents directly through Whats App groups, hearing their concerns, responding to them and addressing issues.”

Karen Catalyn, a resident of Harbour Island, told Tribune Business that the water situation there has also improved. “The water situation has gotten better,” she said. “For a few hours. Only one day and that was it. That was about three, four days ago and the water has been good.”

Besides tackling Eleuthera’s utility challenges, the Government recently entered a $55m loan agreement with the Saudi Fund for Development to upgrade the airport in North Eleuthera.

“I agree with the airport signing as I know it is badly needed,” Alfred Albury, local government representative for The Current, said. “However, I know that previously it was said that the person who won the RFP would have been responsible for securing their own funding for the airport and now we are borrowing $55m. I know the airport is needed but I don’t know how I feel about us having to borrow $55m.”