Triathlete Malcolm Menzies wins bronze

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Bahamas Triathlon Association president Dorian Roach was pleased with the performances of Malcolm Menzies and Livingstone “Laury” Duncombe at the 2024 Triathlon Development Regional Cup.

At the end of Saturday’s three-race series combined into one round at the course in Buccoo Bay, Trinidad & Tobago, Menzies, 16, emerged as the bronze medallist, while Duncombe, 17, finished sixth overall.

Menzies completed the 750 metre swim in a time of 10:07, the 20 kilometre bike ride (33:43) and the 5k run (19:36) for a combined total of one hour and 4.16 seconds.

Duncombe was timed in 1:08.54 after he did 9:43 in the swim, 33:16 on the bike and 24:08 in the run.

“It was a great experience for them both to participate in the pre-race camp and then the racing on Saturday,” said Roach, who noted that coach Jorge Marcos accompanied the pair and also participated in the development camp for coaches.

Dylan Giel of Aruba won the gold in 1:03.27 with his splits of 10:19 (swim), 33:01 (bike) and 18:45 (run).

Rey Velez of Puerto Rico claimed the silver in 1:04.14 with his splits of 10:10 (swim), 33.12 (bike) and 19.33 (run). Only one competitor didn’t complete the event. Six of the seven competitors who started the women’s event completed the course, which was the same as the men.

The Bahamas was not represented in the women’s field.