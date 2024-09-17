14 police summoned over shootings

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

ACTING Coroner Kara Turnquest has summoned 14 police officers linked to killings that resulted in adverse inquest findings since May 2023, ordering them to appear on Wednesday for committal hearings before the Supreme Court.

She initially issued arrest warrants for the officers but dismissed those at the request of their lawyer, K Melvin Munroe.

The officers were the subjects of inquests that prompted a homicide by manslaughter ruling. One officer was involved in two separate killings.

The coroner’s rare action comes a week after National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said neither the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions nor the commissioner of police could determine the fate of the officers, suggesting that responsibility rests with the judiciary.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordel Fraizer began sending Commissioner Clayton Fernander directions concerning the officers as early as April, but the commissioner declined to reveal her guidance to the press and did not publicly act on them.

Coroner’s Court inquests do not determine criminal liability. In cases of adverse findings, the DPP has traditionally been expected to review the evidence and decide whether the case should proceed to trial.

However, Minister Munroe highlighted Section 34(A) of the Coroner’s Act last week, which says that after a homicide finding, the coroner must order that the accused stand trial at the Supreme Court, where charges will be determined.

Once rare, adverse inquest findings against officers became more common after inquests resumed following the COVID-19 pandemic. Justifiable killings are still more common, however, with 14 of them in the last year compared to seven manslaughter findings.

Summons were issued for Inspector Akeem Wilson and Corporal 3906 Wright in connection with the 2018 killing of Deangelo Evans, 20, in Mason’s Addition.

Police Constable 3731 Greenslade and Constable 3725 Young were summoned regarding the 2019 killing of Shanton Forbes, 21, in Yellow Elder Garden.

Sergeant 2825 Sweeting, Sergeant 3039 Johnson, and Sergeant 3726 Rolle have been summoned for the 2021 killing of Azario Major, 31, on Fire Trail Road.

Officer Phillipian Brown and Inspector Aaron Wilson are required to appear for the 2017 killings of Harold Brown and Richard Bastian on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.

Constable 4185 Ferguson and former officer 4427 Shando King have been called to answer for the 2023 killing of Valentino Johnson, 42, on Seven Hills Road.

Summons were issued for Corporal 3859 Dennis Sturrup and Corporal 3139 Denzil Deveaux concerning the 2017 killing of Gino Finley Jr, 15, at Seagrapes Plaza.

Inspectors Akeem Wilson and Hervin Curtis must appear regarding the 2018 killing of Elroy Stubbs and Ernest Forest on Cowpen Road.

Mr Munroe told the coroner his clients had not received a summons. Coroner Deveaux responded that Commissioner Fernander should have informed them of the summons.

Angelo Whitfield, the court marshal, indicated that Shando King and PC Ferguson failed to appear for their inquests.

An arrest warrant has long been issued for Shando King after he vanished while on bail for an unrelated attempted murder charge earlier this year.

Mr Munroe acted on behalf of attorney Keevon Maynard, the lawyer for the officers in Major’s case. He also represents the remaining officers summoned.

Ryszard Humes appeared for Evans’ estate.

David Cash appeared for the estates of Azario Major, Harold Brown, Richard Bastian and Gino Finley Jr.

A relative of Harold Brown sat stoically in court.