17-year-old admits bail violation

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN 17-year-old male was granted a conditional discharge yesterday after he admitted to failing to sign in at his local police station while on bail for armed robbery for three months.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned the teenage defendant, whose name is being withheld due to him being a minor, on violation of bail conditions. The defendant’s mother was present.

While on Supreme Court bail for a pending armed robbery charge, the defendant failed to sign in at his local police station between June 10 and September 13.

After pleading guilty and apologising for his irresponsible behaviour, the teenager was granted a condition discharge.

The defendant must explain to Justice Renae McKay why he breached his bail. Should he fail, he could face a $2,500 fine or six month prison term.

The defendant will return to court for report on October 11.

Inspector Cordero Farrington served as the prosecutor.