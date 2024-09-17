AAIA report into Thursday’s plane crash highlights bad weather

By EARYEL BOWLEG

LOW visibility due to weather conditions at the time a plane ditched in waters west of New Providence have been highlighted by investigators probing the cause of the crash that killed two people and injured four.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) said it appeared weather conditions in and around an Andros airport last Thursday would have have been “less than the prescribed minimum” for visual flying.

The Piper Aztec ditched in waters about eight miles west of New Providence.

AAIA said in a press release yesterday that after departing from Lynden Pindling International Airport at approximately 1.57pm en route to the San Andros Airport, the pilot was unable to land in Andros due to severe weather conditions.

The statement said: “Based on weather reports received, air traffic control audio recordings, radar data, and other witness accounts, it would appear that the weather conditions in and around the San Andros Airport at the time of the aircraft’s approach would have been less than the prescribed minimum for visual flying. Any operation in such conditions would require an appropriate instrument rating.”

The authority said the pilot subsequently opted to return to Nassau and while en route, declared an emergency with Nassau Air Traffic Control after observing a loss of engine power.

The statement said: “Unable to maintain altitude, the pilot ditched the aircraft in waters approximately eight miles west of Nassau. Search and rescue personnel were immediately notified with coordinated response by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and the United States Coast Guard (USCG).”

The comments come after Tribune Business reported questions arising over whether the pilot of the plane was fully licenced to carry fee-paying passengers.

Documents obtained from the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) airman’s registry, which is current to August 23, 2024, show that Karaganda “Cardi” Newton, who this newspaper identified as the pilot of the Piper Aztec when it ditched in waters about eight miles west of New Providence on Thursday, leading to the deaths of two persons, was licenced as a private pilot.

However, there was nothing to show he has a commercial pilot’s licence. Aviation industry sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told this newspaper he would need a commercial pilot’s licence from the US to accept fee-paying charter passengers given that the plane was still registered in the US.

The incident claimed the lives of Emma Williams and Allen Russell.

In the wake of the tragedy, complaints have surfaced regarding rescue efforts. Elmas McQueen, Ms Williams’ brother, told The Nassau Guardian his sister died before help came.

“The pilot even assisted to put on Emma’s [life vest],” he said. “He said they were in the water at least about an hour and ten minutes before rescue or help came and upon the arrival of rescue, Emma was dead.”

The Tribune understands the actual rescue was conducted by the police marine unit.