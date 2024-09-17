Coalition of Independents unveil it’s first 19 candidates

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE any date for the next general election likely to be a long way off, the Coalition of Independents has unveiled its first 19 candidates.

In a statement, the party said: “These candidates represent a new era of leadership in The Bahamas, as they are not career politicians, but instead highly qualified professionals who have risen to the occasion out of their commitment to creating a better future for our country.”

The announced candidates are Daniel Mitchell for Pineridge, Olivia Ingraham-Griffin for Free Town, Dexter Edwards for East Grand Bahama, Yvette Prince for Yamacraw, Graham Weatherford for St Anne’s, Faith Percentie for Englerston, Trevor Greene for South Andros, Linda Stubbs for Mt Moriah, William Knowles for Seabreeze, and Maria Daxon for Bamboo Town, Charlotte Green for Carmichael, Tyrone M Greene for Marathon, Daphaney Johnson for Fort Charlotte, Harold Roberts for Marco City, Donna Major for Elizabeth Estates, Antonio Bain for Bain and Grant’s Town, Sharmaine Adderley for Golden Gates, Veronica McIver for Killarney, and Lincoln Bain for Pinewood.

The party said the group of candidates includes 12 business professionals, two accountants, two lawyers, four teachers, four computer scientists, four former police officers, one dentist, and three building contractors.

The party said it plans to announce more candidates in the coming weeks. The initial list was announced on Sunday.